WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Silver Alert issued for a Wichita man with early onset dementia was cancelled just after 6:30 p.m. Monday.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation issued the alert Monday after the Wichita Police Department requested it for 81-year-old Phillip c. Cromwell. They say he was found safe in Pawnee Co.

