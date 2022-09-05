Search and rescue dogs enjoy training day at the Kansas Museum of History

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group of hard-working K9s from The Kansas Search and Rescue Dog Association put their best paws forward on Labor Day.

Class was in session for the training dogs over at The Kansas Museum of History to practice finding human remains, missing people and lost articles.

The day’s lessons included finding donated human organs, and locating a person hiding.

Director at The Kansas Search and Rescue Dog Association, says “We find missing people, whether they’re dead or living we find missing people. So if you’re missing, if your child goes missing when you’re out camping I’ve got dogs that can find them. If you’re out there and someone has been missing for several days then I’ve got dogs that can find them. I’ve also got trailing dogs that can tell you where they went, which is fantastic and also a very useful tool and I also have another dog that’s not here today that is certified to find ammunition”.

One of the dogs can even use an item like shoes, clothes or wallets to sniff out a trail.

“He’s bred for this so once I present him a scent article that’s kind of imprinted in his brain and he’s gonna follow that until the end of the line,” says dog handler, Wade Waddle.

The team consists of 12 people and 15 dogs.

Training starts during the puppy stage and can take anywhere from 18 months to two years.

“You start off putting something out there and they can see it and when they put their nose on it they get a treat or a toy, whatever is there favorite...it’s got to be their favorite cause that really makes them want to work for it, that’s their paycheck,” says Stanley.

The association offers its services free to law enforcement and fire departments.

“We’re here as a tool to help the local first responders find those people as quickly as possible. That’s what he’s bred for that’s why we do his training every week to be ready for that time when we’re needed to be called upon,” says Waddle.

Stanley says she’s proud of the work her team can provide to the community.

“I’m so proud of them, I get so excited. You know I’m out here with the other handlers going Yes! Yes!, because they’re so great at their job and it’s just...there she goes again, she’s so excited! But it’s really fun to do this and also it’s so rewarding because you know you build this relationship and bond with the dog, so it’s fantastic,” says Stanley.

If you would like to donate, or lend a helping hand being a dog handler you can email Kasarda.director@outlook.com.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.