Rogers touts $15 minimum wage achievement at Labor Day Parade

Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers says on Monday, Sept. 5 he attended the Hoisington Labor Day Parade.

“Recognizing the advances Labor has made to protect workers and ensure they receive adequate pay and benefits is important,” Treasurer Lynn Rogers said, “Improving the financial well-being of the individual improves the well-being of the state as a whole.”

“Hard-working Kansans are what make our state the great place it is. Protecting the rights of workers protects our greatest asset, the people.”

Rogers says his office has brought all wages under its jurisdiction up to a minimum of $15 an hour under his leadership.

