Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office installs new, safe medication disposal box

POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Residents of Pottawatomie Co. now have a safe place to dispose of their medication.

The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office says it has partnered with DCCCA to provide a place to safely dispose of medications for residents of the county.

The Sheriff’s Office noted the MedSafe medication collection receptacle helps prevent drugs from circulating into the community water supply because of improper disposal. It can also reduce the chance of unintended and illegal use of drugs by providing a safe and convenient disposal option.

The Sheriff’s Office indicated that the MedSafe collection receptacle has been permanently installed in its lobby at 108 N 1st St. in Westmoreland. It said unwanted medication can be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Sheriff’s Office said items not accepted by MedSafe include:

Illegal drugs - Schedule I

Needles/Syringes or sharps containers

Medical devices or batteries

Aerosol cans or inhalers

Devices that contain mercury

Chemicals

Radiopharmaceuticals

Liquid antineoplastic agents

For more information or to use the MedSafe receptacle, visit the Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.