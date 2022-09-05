One arrested for Central Topeka shooting that sent victim to hospital

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man has been arrested for a Central Topeka shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

The Topeka Police Department says Corey Robinson, 20, has been arrested for the Sept. 3 shooting in Central Topeka that sent one person to the hospital.

Around 4:35 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, officials said they were called to the area of SW Munson Ave. and SW Lincoln St. with reports of gunshots fired. Later that evening, one person was brought to a local hospital via a personal vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound and is now in stable condition.

The resulting investigation found the incident happened in the 1100 block of SW Lincoln St. Police earlier believed the shooting to be connected to a Thursday shooting that happened within the same block.

As a result, TPD said Robinson was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept of Corrections on the following:

Aggravated Battery

Aggravated Assault

Criminal Possession of a weapon by a felon

Theft of a firearm worth less than $25,000

Anyone with information about the crime should call TPD at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

