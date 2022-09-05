New exhibit at Flint Hills Discovery Center to show “How People Make Things”

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A new exhibit at Flint Hills Discovery Center will show children How People Make Things.

The Flint Hills Discovery Center says on Saturday, Sept. 24, it will open its latest temporary exhibit - How People Make Things.

FHDC said the exhibit is inspired by Mister Rogers’ Factory Tours and tells the story of how familiar childhood objects are made and how people, ideas and technology transform raw materials into a finished product.

FHDC indicated that the exhibit will put kids in an immersive play factory environment with hands-on activities that involve four basic processes - cut, mold, deform and assemble. It said kids can also dress up like factory workers with real lab coats safety glasses, hard hats and more.

How People Make Things does a wonderful job making STEM concepts relatable to kids by revealing how some of their favorite toys are made,” says Stephen Bridenstine, FHDC Assistant Director. “They can handle real tools as they discover how manufacturing works today.”

The museum noted that the exhibit will run from Sept. 2 through Jan. 8 and regular admission rates will apply.

FHDC said the exhibit is made possible by the Discovery Network - an outreach program of the Museum of Discovery in Little Rock, Ark. It said the Discovery Network was established through a grant from the Donald W. Reynolds Foundation.

According to the museum, the exhibit was produced by the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh.

The Flint Hills Discovery Center can be found at 315 S 3rd St. in Manhattan.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Topeka Police Department, one person suffered a gunshot wound at the same...
One person hospitalized after gunshot wound
FILE
Wichita lawyer suspended after charged multiple times, lied about alcoholism
FILE
Semi rollover blocks highway to Kansas lake for hours on holiday weekend
Crews extinguish a vehicle fire in Riley Co. on Sept. 2, 2022.
Driver escapes uninjured after vehicle catches fire in Riley Co.
According to the preliminary crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford...
2 kids killed, 2 in serious condition after Mo. car crash

Latest News

Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff's Office installs a new MedSafe collection receptacle on Sept. 2, 2022.
Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office installs new, safe medication disposal box
Man dies in crash southeast of Manhattan
File - Police are investigating a pedestrian being struck and killed while watching cars doing...
Person watching car doing donuts in parking lot struck and killed, driver in custody
FILE — The Highway Patrol stated the woman suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to...
Kansas City woman seriously injured after tubing incident at Lake of the Ozarks