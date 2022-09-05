New exhibit at Flint Hills Discovery Center to show “How People Make Things”

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A new exhibit at Flint Hills Discovery Center will show children How People Make Things.

The Flint Hills Discovery Center says on Saturday, Sept. 24, it will open its latest temporary exhibit - How People Make Things.

FHDC said the exhibit is inspired by Mister Rogers’ Factory Tours and tells the story of how familiar childhood objects are made and how people, ideas and technology transform raw materials into a finished product.

FHDC indicated that the exhibit will put kids in an immersive play factory environment with hands-on activities that involve four basic processes - cut, mold, deform and assemble. It said kids can also dress up like factory workers with real lab coats safety glasses, hard hats and more.

“How People Make Things does a wonderful job making STEM concepts relatable to kids by revealing how some of their favorite toys are made,” says Stephen Bridenstine, FHDC Assistant Director. “They can handle real tools as they discover how manufacturing works today.”

The museum noted that the exhibit will run from Sept. 2 through Jan. 8 and regular admission rates will apply.

FHDC said the exhibit is made possible by the Discovery Network - an outreach program of the Museum of Discovery in Little Rock, Ark. It said the Discovery Network was established through a grant from the Donald W. Reynolds Foundation.

According to the museum, the exhibit was produced by the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh.

The Flint Hills Discovery Center can be found at 315 S 3rd St. in Manhattan.

