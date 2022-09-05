Monday forecast: Another nice day for Labor Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Watch out for patchy fog early this morning otherwise plenty of sun with highs near seasonal, similar to yesterday. There will be a gradual warming trend through the week before a cold front Saturday brings a cool down to seasonal temperatures again.

Taking Action:

Stay hydrated. If you have outdoor plans this week especially for the 2nd half of the week, highs will have a better chance of reaching the low 90s and in some areas could even reach the mid 90s.

The rain chances remain low for the next 8 days but the next highest chance may be on Saturday.



The dry weather pattern looks to continue for the next 8 days with highs generally ranging anywhere from the mid 80s to mid 90s across northeast Kansas and lows in the 60s. There aren’t too many uncertainties for the next 8 days however there are some signs of rain in some long range models for Saturday/Sunday that will need to be monitored to see if it warrants putting a chance in the 8 day.

Normal High: 85/Normal Low: 62 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Patchy fog possible. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Winds become calm.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

Upper 80s to mid 90s are expected Wednesday through Friday before a cold front pushes through Friday night into Saturday. One model does have a chance of rain Saturday while the other long range models have a low chance Saturday night into Sunday morning. Again the chance remains very low so keeping it officially dry for now. After the cool down Saturday/Sunday models do start to warm temperatures back up early next week including warmer temperatures for Tuesday and Wednesday so if you were hoping for even cooler temperatures it doesn’t look to be the case for the next 2 weeks or so.

