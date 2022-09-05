Man dies in crash southeast of Manhattan

By Chris Fisher
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man lost his life in a single-vehicle wreck early Sunday evening.

The accident happened around 7:08 p.m. in the 1200 block of Deep Creek Road, which is about four miles southeast of Manhattan.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Sean M. Warner, 36, of Manhattan was heading east in a Ford F-250 pickup when he failed to negotiate the curve. Officials say Warner left the road to the right, overcorrected, then entered the south ditch where he hit a power pole. The truck then overturned before coming to rest.

Warner was pronounced dead at the scene. KHP says it’s unclear if he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

Warner was the only person in the truck.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Topeka Police Department, one person suffered a gunshot wound at the same...
One person hospitalized after gunshot wound
FILE
Wichita lawyer suspended after charged multiple times, lied about alcoholism
FILE
Semi rollover blocks highway to Kansas lake for hours on holiday weekend
Crews extinguish a vehicle fire in Riley Co. on Sept. 2, 2022.
Driver escapes uninjured after vehicle catches fire in Riley Co.
According to the preliminary crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford...
2 kids killed, 2 in serious condition after Mo. car crash

Latest News

File - Police are investigating a pedestrian being struck and killed while watching cars doing...
Person watching car doing donuts in parking lot struck and killed, driver in custody
FILE — The Highway Patrol stated the woman suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to...
Kansas City woman seriously injured after tubing incident at Lake of the Ozarks
Dry with highs near or above average for this time of year
A nice Labor Day
Catalytic converter thefts
Hiawatha Police search for catalytic converter thief