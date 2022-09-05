Man dies in crash southeast of Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man lost his life in a single-vehicle wreck early Sunday evening.

The accident happened around 7:08 p.m. in the 1200 block of Deep Creek Road, which is about four miles southeast of Manhattan.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Sean M. Warner, 36, of Manhattan was heading east in a Ford F-250 pickup when he failed to negotiate the curve. Officials say Warner left the road to the right, overcorrected, then entered the south ditch where he hit a power pole. The truck then overturned before coming to rest.

Warner was pronounced dead at the scene. KHP says it’s unclear if he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

Warner was the only person in the truck.

