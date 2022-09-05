Luke Combs rewards young fans for their hard work to attend his show

BANGOR, Maine (WABI/Gray News) – Two young country music fans learned this weekend that hard work pays off.

When 12-year-old Bo Fenderson heard Luke Combs was coming to Maine, he knew instantly that he wanted to go to the show.

“I prayed for it to happen. I hoped. I prayed, and it happened,” Bo told WABI.

His mom agreed to take Bo to the concert, but she said tickets were pricey and he needed to earn the money to buy them himself.

Bo and his friend, Tanner, raised the money and made it to Luke Comb’s show Friday night at Maine Savings Amphitheater.

The boys held signs that read:

“We made $100 bucks stacking 5 cords of wood, bought two Luke Combs tickets. Man, he sounds good. Our Dads swore it was a waste of time, oh but they were wrong. Today’s my 12th birthday, oh Lord when it rains it pours.”

Combs spotted the young fans’ homemade signs in the crowd. When the country singer realized how much work they put in to get to the show, he offered to repay them.

“How much were your tickets? $100? $200? Y’all paid $200, $100 a piece? I only got $140 right here,” the singer said pulling cash out of his pocket. “Y’all want that? Pay yourselves back. I’ll get you some more.”

The reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year signed Bo and Tanner’s hats and invited them backstage after the show.

“I thought it was pretty cool to see him walking towards us,” Tanner said.

“He came towards us, and we were able to meet with him. I thought it was really cool,” Bo said.

The boys say they learned some valuable life lessons.

“The two most important things in life are hard work and kindness,” Bo said.

Bo’s mom said Combs was a great role model to take the time to acknowledge the boys’ hard work.

“It wasn’t just Luke, it was the rest of the staff too that made it happen and made it a point to come find us and the boys and fulfill that promise that he made to them,” Bo’s mom said.

