Search continues for man who nearly struck LPD officer in stolen vehicle

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police are searching for a man they believe is wanted out of Illinois after illegal drugs and guns were found in the stolen vehicle he used to lead officers in a chase on Sunday afternoon.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, the Lawrence Police Department says officials are still on the hunt for a man who took off and almost hit an officer with his vehicle, led them on a high-speed chase down I-70, crashed, then ran into the woods on Sunday afternoon.

LPD said it all started about 3 p.m. on Sunday when officers were called to a car wash in the 1000 block of N 3rd St. with reports of a man sleeping in his running car.

Officers said they called for medical help after they noticed he was breathing but not responding. The man eventually woke up, would not cooperate with officers and quickly hit the gas pedal - almost hitting one of the officers trying to help him.

LPD said the man entered eastbound I-70 where he sped up to 100 mph and eventually hit spike strips positioned by a Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper.

At this point, LPD said the driver kept driving on two rims of the vehicle until he hit the middle barrier wall at mile marker 213. The car then came to a stop just off the shoulder where the suspect then ran south into thick brush and woods.

LPD noted that the vehicle used in the chase was reported stolen out of Overland Park. A search of the car also found illegal drugs including marijuana packaged for sale, heroin, miscellaneous pills, a handgun, ammunition and magazines.

The Department said multiple K9s helped with the search, along with the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle and KHP air support.

LPD said pictured is a still shot of the suspect from one of the officer’s body cameras which has been sent to various agencies. It said the photo resulted in the possible identification of the suspect as a man wanted out of Illinois for parole violation.

If anyone sees the man pictured, they should call 911 immediately.

