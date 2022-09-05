Labor Day forecast: Tracking big time nice weather

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Soak in every hour today on your day off (hopefully). Temperatures in the 80s, sunny skies overhead, calm winds... can’t ask for much more, except maybe a rain chance. Overnight tonight there patchy fog is likely and it could be dense in some spots so use extra caution on your morning commute. This week will be dry and warm for early September with 90s returning to by Wednesday and overstaying their welcome. We are tracking a cold front late Friday that will cool us down in time for the weekend and we may even get some rain out of it on Saturday.

Tonight: Clear skies with developing fog. Lows in the low 60s. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow: Sunny with fog before 9am. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny and warm. Highs in the low 90s. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

We will have one dry and warm day after another through this week. For reference, our average high temperatures for this time in September is around 84º. We will be close to and above 90º each day until the weekend. A cold front is likely late Friday and we should be dry when the front blows through but then we could see some rain behind the front on Saturday.

Not every long range model indicates scattered rain Saturday into Saturday night so bear in mind that it is a low rain chance. We ended the meteorological summer months (June, July, August) about 5″ below our average rainfall in Topeka and that trend looks to continue for a bit longer. Drought is likely to expand across Kansas after this week. The good news about the cold front on the weekend is that we will be cooler with highs in the lows 80s and overnight temperatures in the 50s. It is short lived as we will heat up the following week.

8-day forecast (WIBW)

