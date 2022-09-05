KU Dean of Music to step away from role at end of semester

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Dean of the School of Music at the University of Kansas has announced his plans to step away from the role at the end of the semester.

The University of Kansas says Robert Walzel, dean of the KU School of Music, has announced his plans to step away from the leadership role at the end of the fall 2022 semester.

KU noted that the change will allow Walzel to focus on family matters which have become a priority to him.

Barbara A Bichelmeyer, provost and executive vice chancellor, said she is grateful for the work Walzel has undertaken over the past dozen years.

“Bob has made numerous contributions to the University of Kansas as well as to the students, faculty and staff within the School of Music,” Bichelmeyer said. “I wish him and his family all the best.”

The University indicated that Walzel will remain at KU to conduct research during the spring 2023 semester.

According to KU, Walzel was chosen as the dean of the school in 2010. Since then, the school has increased the amount of student scholarship awards - now more than $1 million.

KU noted that student musicians have also performed at world-renowned venues - including Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center and Jazz at Lincoln Center - under his leadership. It said the KU Orchestra, Opera, Jazz Ensemble and Chamber Choir have also all performed internationally with the KU Wind Ensemble scheduled to perform later this semester in Italy.

The University also indicated that under Walzel’s leadership, membership in the Marching Jayhawks has risen to 330 students this fall. He also oversaw the $2.1 million renovation of Swarthout Recital Hall in 2015.

“I appreciate the timing of this decision as it also provides continuity as we work to determine the path forward for the School of Music,” Bichelmeyer said.

Ku said an announcement later in the semester will provide information about the interim leadership of the school and plans to fill the position.

