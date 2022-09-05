Kansas continues to bust tax collection estimates in Aug. 2022

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas continues to bust tax collection estimates in August 2022, with only one area not making the cut.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Friday, Sept. 2, she announced the state’s August total tax receipts collected $652.5 million - about $11.2 million more than the estimate and $23.5 million or 3.7% higher than collections during the same period in 2021.

“It is because of strong revenues and fiscal responsibility that we have been able to cut property and grocery taxes, strengthen infrastructure, fund law enforcement, and fully fund public education,” Gov. Kelly said. “For the 25th consecutive month, we have met or exceeded the revenue estimate, showing that we are providing businesses a stable economic environment to grow and succeed.”

Kelly noted that individual income tax collections were $307.3 million - or 2.4% - more than the estimate. Meanwhile, corporate income tax collections were $15.5 million - or 3.1% - more than estimated.

The Governor also said that August retail sales tax collections were $239.6 million - 1.9% - higher than the estimate and $13.1 million - 5.8% - more than the August 2021 collection.

However, Kelly indicated that compensating use tax collections were $63.3 million - which is about $1.7 million less than estimated, but still $4.8 million - 8.2% - more than collections in Aug. 2021.

When viewed in the aggregate, Kelly said sales and compensating use tax receipts are $17.9 million - 6.3% - greater than they were in 2021.

To see the full tax receipts spreadsheet for August 2022, click HERE.

