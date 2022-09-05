Kansas among best states in the U.S. to live in

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has ranked among the top half of the best states in the U.S. to stake your claim in.

With about 8.4% of Americans having moved within the last year, a historic low, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2022′s Best States to Live in - and Kansas ranks in the top half.

To help residents settle down in the best place possible, WalletHub said it compared all 50 states across indicators of livability which range from housing costs and income growth to education rate and quality of hospitals.

Kansas was ranked 23rd overall, with a total score of 52.47, an Affordability rank of 24, an Economy rank of 19, an Education and Health rank of 28, a Quality of Life rank of 27 and a Safety rank of 25.

However, it seems the states to the north and west of the Sunflower State may be more suitable.

Nebraska was ranked 22nd overall with a total score of 53.08, an Affordability rank of 31, an Economy rank of 20, an Education and Health rank of 17, a Quality of Life rank of 32 and a Safety rank of 28.

Colorado ranked 20th overall with a total score of 53.37, an Affordability rank of 28, an Economy rank of 18, an Education and Health rank of 10, a Quality of Life rank of 12 and a Safety rank of 43.

Meanwhile, the states to the east and south of Kansas seemed less suitable.

Missouri was ranked 37th overall with a total score of 48.79, an Affordability rank of 5, an Economy rank of 33, an Education and Health rank of 34, a Quality of Life rank of 23 and a Safety rank of 42.

Oklahoma ranked 44th overall with a total score of 43.82, an Affordability rank of 14, an Economy rank of 32, an Education and Health rank of 47, a Quality of Life rank of 35 and a Safety rank of 46.

The study also found that Kansas had the fourth-lowest housing costs while Nebraska had the second-lowest. Colorado had the fifth-highest income growth while Oklahoma had the second lowest percentage of insured residents. Colorado was also found to have the fifth-highest crime rate.

The study found the best states to live in are as follows:

Massachusetts New Jersey New York Idaho Virginia

The study found the worst states to live in are as follows:

Mississippi Alaska Louisiana Arkansas New Mexico

