K-State Salina to offer new degree to help students operate worldwide airports

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State Salina will offer a new degree to help students land roles operating airports around the world.

With workforce demands in all sectors of the aviation industry rising around the world, Kansas State University says its Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus has added a bachelor’s degree in aviation management.

K-State noted this is one of the only collegiate programs of its kind in the country.

“Being employed at airports provides long, fulfilling careers,” said Spencer Dickerson, a professor and aviation industry expert leading the new program. “There will be significant workforce opportunities through the entire aviation industry ecosystem to meet wide-ranging domestic and global challenges. This degree looks at what the industry lacks currently and fulfills those needs with a capable workforce that will be ready to lead.”

The University indicated that graduates of the program will be eligible for the following careers:

Director of Aviation

Airport Director

Airport Manager

Director of Airport Operations

Director of Airport Security

Airport Chief Financial Officer

Director of Airline Operations

Director of Fixed-Base Operations

K-State said Dickerson brings years of experience in the field along with him. Most recently, it said he served as senior executive vice president for global operations for the American Association of Airport Executives. It said his experience and the unique format of the degree support the campus’ mission to develop global leaders and foster talent development and innovation in aerospace and tech.

As part of the program, K-State noted that students will learn crucial STEM skills, business practices, policy, engineering and other skills needed to operate an airport. It said an emphasis on STEM will also be made.

According to K-State, the degree affords students the flexibility to learn in person or online. It said students can choose between two degree paths - the 4-year program or transferring in up to two years of credits from an approved outside institution.

K-State said the bachelor’s in aviation management program is now accepting applications for the spring 2023 semester.

For more information about the degree, click HERE.

