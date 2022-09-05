K-State Salina to offer new degree to help students operate worldwide airports

FILE
FILE(WTVG)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State Salina will offer a new degree to help students land roles operating airports around the world.

With workforce demands in all sectors of the aviation industry rising around the world, Kansas State University says its Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus has added a bachelor’s degree in aviation management.

K-State noted this is one of the only collegiate programs of its kind in the country.

“Being employed at airports provides long, fulfilling careers,” said Spencer Dickerson, a professor and aviation industry expert leading the new program. “There will be significant workforce opportunities through the entire aviation industry ecosystem to meet wide-ranging domestic and global challenges. This degree looks at what the industry lacks currently and fulfills those needs with a capable workforce that will be ready to lead.”

The University indicated that graduates of the program will be eligible for the following careers:

  • Director of Aviation
  • Airport Director
  • Airport Manager
  • Director of Airport Operations
  • Director of Airport Security
  • Airport Chief Financial Officer
  • Director of Airline Operations
  • Director of Fixed-Base Operations

K-State said Dickerson brings years of experience in the field along with him. Most recently, it said he served as senior executive vice president for global operations for the American Association of Airport Executives. It said his experience and the unique format of the degree support the campus’ mission to develop global leaders and foster talent development and innovation in aerospace and tech.

As part of the program, K-State noted that students will learn crucial STEM skills, business practices, policy, engineering and other skills needed to operate an airport. It said an emphasis on STEM will also be made.

According to K-State, the degree affords students the flexibility to learn in person or online. It said students can choose between two degree paths - the 4-year program or transferring in up to two years of credits from an approved outside institution.

K-State said the bachelor’s in aviation management program is now accepting applications for the spring 2023 semester.

For more information about the degree, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Topeka Police Department, one person suffered a gunshot wound at the same...
One person hospitalized after gunshot wound
FILE
Wichita lawyer suspended after charged multiple times, lied about alcoholism
FILE
Semi rollover blocks highway to Kansas lake for hours on holiday weekend
According to the preliminary crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford...
2 kids killed, 2 in serious condition after Mo. car crash
Crews extinguish a vehicle fire in Riley Co. on Sept. 2, 2022.
Driver escapes uninjured after vehicle catches fire in Riley Co.

Latest News

FILE
Gov. to choose 2 out of 5 names nominated for district judge in Douglas Co.
Pottawatomie Co. medication box
Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff's Office installs new, safe medication disposal box
Girls on the Run sports bra drive
Girls on the Run collects sports bras to break barriers to comfortable running
Topeka Police Department
One person hospitalized after gunshot wound
Car chase crash suspect from Lawrence
Search continues for man who nearly struck LPD officer in stolen vehicle