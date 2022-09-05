Jeep owners rally to help family of Wamego man injured in crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While many people enjoyed the last unofficial day of summer Monday on Labor Day, members of a local Jeep owners group took time to help a family in need.

The group met at late Monday morning at a gas station at S.W. 10th Avenue and Wanamaker Road before heading to Wamego, where it would present funds and food items to the family of Shawn Adams, who was critically injured in a three-vehicle, head-on crash Aug. 21 near Silver Lake.

“We’ve raised $640, a $50 gift card and a Jeep-full of snacks and stuff for the children,” said Monica Sneath, of Topeka, a member of the Jeep owners group. “And diapers.”

Organizers said Adams, who has a wife and three small children, remains a patient at a Kansas City hospital.

Ten Jeeps were on hand for the 40-mile trek down Interstate 70 from Topeka to Wamego.

Group members said they wanted to do something to help members of the Adams family.

“Well, they’re struggling,” Sneath said. “I mean, he was the sole provider of the family. So, it’s gotta be scary for his wife and kids.”

Members of the Jeep owners group said they want to continue to sponsor fundraisers to help people in need.

“Everybody was pretty excited to do it,” said Kassie Barnhart, of Topeka, another member of the Jeep owners group. “We had some bumps getting things figured out and when we were going, but once we got everything kind of figured out, and a group of people going, it just worked out for us.

“It started out we were hoping that we would get a bigger group and a bigger number to donate, but that just didn’t really work out for us. so we got everybody here today and we’re going to roll out and give this family what we got.”

