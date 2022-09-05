JCPD non-emergency phone lines down, residents urged to call Riley Co.

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents of Junction City have been warned that the police department’s non-emergency phone line is down and they should call Riley Co. until the issue is fixed.

The Junction City Police Department says that its non-emergency phone line is down as of 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5.

JCPD noted that 911 still functions as normal and all emergency calls will be processed through the dispatch center.

For all non-emergent calls, JCPD has asked residents to call the Riley Co. non-emergency line at 785-537-2112 until phone services have been restored.

JCPD has assured residents that it will send an update as soon as phone lines have been restored.

