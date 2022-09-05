JCPD non-emergency phone lines down, residents urged to call Riley Co.

Junction City Police Department
Junction City Police Department
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents of Junction City have been warned that the police department’s non-emergency phone line is down and they should call Riley Co. until the issue is fixed.

The Junction City Police Department says that its non-emergency phone line is down as of 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5.

JCPD noted that 911 still functions as normal and all emergency calls will be processed through the dispatch center.

For all non-emergent calls, JCPD has asked residents to call the Riley Co. non-emergency line at 785-537-2112 until phone services have been restored.

JCPD has assured residents that it will send an update as soon as phone lines have been restored.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Topeka Police Department, one person suffered a gunshot wound at the same...
One person hospitalized after gunshot wound
FILE
Wichita lawyer suspended after charged multiple times, lied about alcoholism
FILE
Semi rollover blocks highway to Kansas lake for hours on holiday weekend
According to the preliminary crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford...
2 kids killed, 2 in serious condition after Mo. car crash
Crews extinguish a vehicle fire in Riley Co. on Sept. 2, 2022.
Driver escapes uninjured after vehicle catches fire in Riley Co.

Latest News

Corey Robinson
One arrested for Central Topeka shooting that sent victim to hospital
FILE
Gov. to choose 2 out of 5 names nominated for district judge in Douglas Co.
Pottawatomie Co. medication box
Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff's Office installs new, safe medication disposal box
Girls on the Run sports bra drive
Girls on the Run collects sports bras to break barriers to comfortable running