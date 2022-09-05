Gov. proclaims September as Comprehensive Cancer Centers Awareness Month

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has proclaimed the month of September as Comprehensive Cancer Centers Awareness Month in light of the KU Cancer Center’s recent nationally renowned designation.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she joined leaders from the University of Kansas Cancer Center to proclaim September as “Comprehensive Cancer Centers Awareness Month” in honor of the Center’s recent award of the highest level of recognition by the National Cancer Institute.

In addition to Comprehensive status, Gov. Kelly noted that the KU Cancer Center was awarded a 5-year, $13.8 million grant to support its research programs.

“This proclamation celebrates that right here in Kansas, the University of Kansas Cancer Center is providing expert care and putting us on track to conquer cancer – the number one cause of death in our state,” Kelly said.

While she emphasized that cancer touches everyone, Kelly shared that her aunt passed away from breast cancer at the young age of 36.

“I can’t help feeling that if my aunt had been diagnosed today and had access to the cutting-edge research and treatment available at the KU Cancer Center, that she would have lived a good long life,” Kelly said. “Thousands of people are alive today because of this world-class facility.”

In 2020, the Governor noted that she signed a budget to include $5 million for the Center’s Research Fund to further its application for the NCI designation.

“The State of Kansas has been a longtime supporter of The University of Kansas Cancer Center. In 2007, the State established a line item in the state budget in support of the cancer center obtaining National Cancer Institute designation. Their early support catalyzed the growth of the cancer center, and they have continued to be crucial partners over the years,” said Roy Jensen, M.D., Director of the KU Cancer Center. “We are enormously grateful to Governor Kelly, as well as our legislators, for their additional support beginning in 2020 that was instrumental in helping us achieve Comprehensive designation from the NCI.”

Kelly indicated that the KU Cancer Center has drastically improved cancer care in the Sunflower State. In 2004, she said 15% of Kansans left the state for cancer care - As of 2022, only 7.5% do.

“The University of Kansas Cancer Center’s successful effort to win Comprehensive Cancer Center designation from the National Cancer Institute is the most significant achievement in Kansas public health in the last 50 years,” said Fred Logan, Chair of the Masonic Cancer Alliance Advisory Board, the KU Cancer Center’s outreach network. “The benefits to public health in our state will be enormous. Yes, there will be advances in cancer care but there will also be public health advances that would not have been possible without the KU Cancer effort.”

The Governor also emphasized the Center’s economic impact on the state. Since it began to work toward the NCI designation in 2007, she said the Center has contributed around $2.5 billion to the region - which adds to the administration’s efforts to spur job creation and economic growth in the state.

