Gov. to choose 2 out of 5 names nominated for district judge in Douglas Co.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Five names have been sent to Governor Kelly to choose two to fill open district judge positions in Douglas Co.

The Seventh Judicial District Nominating Commission says it has sent the names of five nominees eligible to fill either of the two open district judge positions to Governor Laura Kelly. The Gov. now has 60 days to decide who should fill the positions.

The Commission noted that one position was created by the retirement of Judge Kay Huff on July 8. It said the other was among those certified by the Supreme Court after legislation was signed to create and fund new positions during the 2022 legislative session.

The Seventh Judicial District is made up of Douglas Co.

The Commission said the following names were sent to Gov. Kelly:

Carl Folsom III, Lawrence, assistant federal public defender

Jessica Glendening, Lawrence, deputy defender, 3rd Judicial District Public Defender’s Office

Blake Glover, Baldwin City, judge pro tem, 7th Judicial District

Paul Klepper, Lawrence, judge pro tem, 7th Judicial District

Catherine Theisen, Lawrence, attorney, Barber Emerson, L.C.

State law requires nominees for a district judge to be at least 30 years old, a lawyer admitted to practice in the state and engaged in that practice for at least five years and a resident of the district at the time of taking office and while holding it.

State law also requires that after serving one year in office, the new judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a 4-year term.

