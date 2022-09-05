Girls on the Run collects sports bras to break barriers to comfortable running

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills will help collect sports bras to break barriers to comfortable running for women and girls across the region.

Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills says it will launch a sports bra drive to help break down participation barriers. It said lack of access to the simple, yet essential piece of equipment - a sports bra - can create a barrier to women who wish to run.

The organization said businesses across the Flint Hills region will collect new sports bras in girls’ and women’s sizes which will be given to girls on the GOTRFH teams that do not have access to the basic necessity and provide them with comfort and confidence.

GOTRFH noted that the community can help break this barrier down by bringing new sports bra donations or gift cards to any of the following collection sites or by donating online:

Manhattan: Alliance Realty - 1135 Westport Dr. Eat the Frog Fitness - 1316 Westlooop Pl. K-State Office Park - 1800 - 1880 Kimball Ave. Kansas State University Foundation - 1800 Kimball Ave. #200 Manhattan Running Company - 1129 Garden Way

Wamego: Flint Hills Fitness - 490 Highway 24

Topeka: Thrive Chiropractic - 3620 SW Fairlawn Rd. Ste. 210



The group indicated that the sports bra drive will run from Sept. 6 to Sept. 20.

GOTRFH said it believes all girls and communities should have access to its programs and have the essentials to be successful. It said members strive to eliminate barriers to participation in order to continue to deliver programs that engage all communities and to be intentional about staff and volunteer diversity to promote a culture of inclusion across the organization.

