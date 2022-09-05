Girls on the Run collects sports bras to break barriers to comfortable running

Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills will help collect sports bras to break barriers to comfortable running for women and girls across the region.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills will help collect sports bras to break barriers to comfortable running for women and girls across the region.

Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills says it will launch a sports bra drive to help break down participation barriers. It said lack of access to the simple, yet essential piece of equipment - a sports bra - can create a barrier to women who wish to run.

The organization said businesses across the Flint Hills region will collect new sports bras in girls’ and women’s sizes which will be given to girls on the GOTRFH teams that do not have access to the basic necessity and provide them with comfort and confidence.

GOTRFH noted that the community can help break this barrier down by bringing new sports bra donations or gift cards to any of the following collection sites or by donating online:

  • Manhattan:
    • Alliance Realty - 1135 Westport Dr.
    • Eat the Frog Fitness - 1316 Westlooop Pl.
    • K-State Office Park - 1800 - 1880 Kimball Ave.
    • Kansas State University Foundation - 1800 Kimball Ave. #200
    • Manhattan Running Company - 1129 Garden Way
  • Wamego:
    • Flint Hills Fitness - 490 Highway 24
  • Topeka:
    • Thrive Chiropractic - 3620 SW Fairlawn Rd. Ste. 210

The group indicated that the sports bra drive will run from Sept. 6 to Sept. 20.

GOTRFH said it believes all girls and communities should have access to its programs and have the essentials to be successful. It said members strive to eliminate barriers to participation in order to continue to deliver programs that engage all communities and to be intentional about staff and volunteer diversity to promote a culture of inclusion across the organization.

To donate online, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Topeka Police Department, one person suffered a gunshot wound at the same...
One person hospitalized after gunshot wound
FILE
Wichita lawyer suspended after charged multiple times, lied about alcoholism
FILE
Semi rollover blocks highway to Kansas lake for hours on holiday weekend
According to the preliminary crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford...
2 kids killed, 2 in serious condition after Mo. car crash
Crews extinguish a vehicle fire in Riley Co. on Sept. 2, 2022.
Driver escapes uninjured after vehicle catches fire in Riley Co.

Latest News

FILE
Gov. to choose 2 out of 5 names nominated for district judge in Douglas Co.
Pottawatomie Co. medication box
Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff's Office installs new, safe medication disposal box
Girls on the Run sports bra drive
Girls on the Run collects sports bras to break barriers to comfortable running
Topeka Police Department
One person hospitalized after gunshot wound
Car chase crash suspect from Lawrence
Search continues for man who nearly struck LPD officer in stolen vehicle