Gas prices continue to dip across the nation as summer nears its end

Gas prices ranged from $3.24 to $3.59 per gallon in Topeka on Monday, according to...
Gas prices ranged from $3.24 to $3.59 per gallon in Topeka on Monday, according to GasBuddy.com. Unleaded fuel on Monday morning was going for $3.49 per gallon at this Sinclair station near S.E. 6th Avenue and Deer Creek Trafficway.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gas prices in Topeka and across the nation continue to drop as the end of summer approaches.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of unleaded fuel on Monday was $3.46 per gallon in Kansas.

That’s seven cents cheaper than the $3.53 of a week ago and 27 cents cheaper than the $3.73 of a month ago.

Still, motorists are paying more at the pump than they were a year ago, when the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in Kansas was $2.92 per gallon.

Nationally, the average price for a gallon of unleaded fuel on Monday was $3.78 per gallon. That’s seven cents lower than the $3.85 of a week ago and 43 cents cheaper than the $4.11 of a month ago.

The national average price for a gallon of unleaded fuel a year ago was $3.18 per gallon.

Diesel fuel, while also dropping in price in recent weeks, continues to be substantially higher than unleaded gas. The average price on Monday for a gallon of diesel fuel was $4.05, which was eight cents lower than the $4.13 of a week ago and 27 cents lower than the $4.32 of a month ago.

The record average price for unleaded gas and diesel fuel was established earlier this year, according to AAA. Unleaded gas topped out at an average price of $5.01 per gallon on June 14, while the high-water mark for diesel came on June 19, when the average price hit $5.81 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy.com, unleaded gas Monday in Topeka ranged from $3.24 to $3.59 per gallon in Topeka.

Topeka-area residents are noticing the cheaper prices when they fill up their vehicles.

Kelsey Allen, who lives in the Jackson County town of Soldier, said she drives her Ford F-150 pickup truck to Topeka to shop.

She said it takes about a half-tank of gas to get to and from Topeka in her truck, which she said gets about 15 miles per gallon.

“The low prices are great because I have to travel to Topeka to get groceries and just shop in general for lower prices on groceries,” Allen said. “But the gas prices are great since they’ve been going down.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Topeka Police Department, one person suffered a gunshot wound at the same...
One person hospitalized after gunshot wound
Man dies in crash southeast of Manhattan
FILE
Wichita lawyer suspended after charged multiple times, lied about alcoholism
FILE
Semi rollover blocks highway to Kansas lake for hours on holiday weekend
According to the preliminary crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford...
2 kids killed, 2 in serious condition after Mo. car crash

Latest News

FILE
Washburn expands education programs offered at Topeka Correctional Facility
FILE
Diverse blood donors called on during Sickle Cell Awareness Month
Members of a local Jeep owners group gathered outside a gas station at S.W. 10th Avenue and...
Jeep owners rally to help family of Wamego man injured in crash
FILE - Downtown Lawrence
eXplore Lawrence launches 2022 Lawrence Bucket List passport