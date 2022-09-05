Gas prices continue to dip across the nation as summer nears its end

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gas prices in Topeka and across the nation continue to drop as the end of summer approaches.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of unleaded fuel on Monday was $3.46 per gallon in Kansas.

That’s seven cents cheaper than the $3.53 of a week ago and 27 cents cheaper than the $3.73 of a month ago.

Still, motorists are paying more at the pump than they were a year ago, when the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in Kansas was $2.92 per gallon.

Nationally, the average price for a gallon of unleaded fuel on Monday was $3.78 per gallon. That’s seven cents lower than the $3.85 of a week ago and 43 cents cheaper than the $4.11 of a month ago.

The national average price for a gallon of unleaded fuel a year ago was $3.18 per gallon.

Diesel fuel, while also dropping in price in recent weeks, continues to be substantially higher than unleaded gas. The average price on Monday for a gallon of diesel fuel was $4.05, which was eight cents lower than the $4.13 of a week ago and 27 cents lower than the $4.32 of a month ago.

The record average price for unleaded gas and diesel fuel was established earlier this year, according to AAA. Unleaded gas topped out at an average price of $5.01 per gallon on June 14, while the high-water mark for diesel came on June 19, when the average price hit $5.81 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy.com, unleaded gas Monday in Topeka ranged from $3.24 to $3.59 per gallon in Topeka.

Topeka-area residents are noticing the cheaper prices when they fill up their vehicles.

Kelsey Allen, who lives in the Jackson County town of Soldier, said she drives her Ford F-150 pickup truck to Topeka to shop.

She said it takes about a half-tank of gas to get to and from Topeka in her truck, which she said gets about 15 miles per gallon.

“The low prices are great because I have to travel to Topeka to get groceries and just shop in general for lower prices on groceries,” Allen said. “But the gas prices are great since they’ve been going down.”

