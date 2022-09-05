eXplore Lawrence launches 2022 Lawrence Bucket List passport

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - eXplore Lawrence has officially launched the 2022 Lawrence Bucket List passport.

eXplore Lawrence, the official tourism organization for Lawrence, says it has officially launched the 2022 Lawrence Bucket List - a new program that aims to drive traffic and revenue toward local businesses.

The organization noted that the Lawrence Bucket List is a free program that visitors and locals can sign up for. With more than 60 businesses included, the passport showcases the best of Lawrence in an easy, mobile-friendly way.

eXplore Lawrence indicated that the first 100 users to check in at 10 participating locations will win a limited edition Unmistakably Lawrence Bucket Hat. Users can also earn an entry to win a Lawrence Bucket List Getaway Package after every 5 check-ins. A winner will randomly be drawn after the pass expires at the end of March 2023.

The group said the pass’s theme incorporates Lawrence’s basketball history and takes advantage of the buzz around the University of Kansas Men’s Basketball NCAA National Championship win in March.

“We were looking for a program that encourages visitation and spending at local businesses while making it fun for users to explore the city,” said Andrea Johnson, Director of Marketing and Communications at eXplore Lawrence. “The Lawrence Bucket List does just that. It’s simple to use and a fun way to introduce visitors and locals to things to see and do while they earn prizes.”

eXplore Lawrence noted that the conversation about mobile passports began in early 2022 and led it to reach out to a well-known tech company in the travel space - Bandwango. It said Bandwango technology is meant to support free and paid experiences created by destinations and is marketed to visitors and locals.

The organization said users can click HERE to sign up for their pass by providing their name, e-mail address, and mobile phone number. A link will then be sent to their mobile phone, which opens the passport and requires the user to add the button icon to their home screen where they can access it at any time.

eXplore Lawrence noted there is no download necessary so no bulky apps take up space on a user’s phone.

Once ready to use the pass, eXplore Lawrence said users simply check in through their mobile phone at the participating location. It said many participating businesses offer special deals to pass holders. To redeem deals, users just hand their phones over at the checkout counter to access savings.

Local restaurants, shops, attractions and hotels who wish to be a part of the pass can email marketing@explorelawrence.com for more information.

