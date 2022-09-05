Diverse blood donors called on during Sickle Cell Awareness Month

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - America’s Blood Centers has called on diverse donors to help patients across the country during Sickle Cell Awareness Month.

America’s Blood Centers, the national organization of community-based independent blood centers which supply 60% of the nation’s supply, joined with allies to mark Sickle Cell Awareness Month this September with a call for more diversity among blood donors to best meet patient needs.

“Now is the time during Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Month to stand up and take action for people with sickle cell disease, a blood condition that affects more than 100,000 Americans,” said Regina Hartfield, President and CEO of the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America. “One of the most important ways we can help is by giving blood. Blood transfusions are crucial to people with sickle cell disease, so I ask you to show up this month, give blood and save a life.”

ABC noted that blood transfusions are a key treatment used to relieve symptoms of sickle cell - an inherited blood disorder that affects about 100,000 Americans in 1 out of every 36 African-American births.

ABC indicated that frequently transfused patients, like those with sickle cell disease, often require blood from donors of similar ethnic and racial backgrounds. Despite the importance of blood transfusions as part of treatment, it said less than 20% of all blood donations currently come from communities of color.

The Centers said that increasing that percentage is one of the best ways to support those with diseases like sickle cell, since one in three African American blood donors are a match for a sickle cell patient.

“Sickle cell patients rely on a diverse and available blood supply to treat the effects of this disease and mitigate complications. Less than twenty percent of all blood donations come from communities of color today. Sickle Cell Awareness Month is a yearly call to action for America’s blood donors to give generously and help build a more diverse and available blood supply for all those who depend on it,” said Kate Fry, Chief Executive Officer at America’s Blood Centers.

First recognized by the government in 1983, ABC said Sickle Cell Awareness Month is now marked across the world each September as a chance to raise awareness about the disease and fund necessary research. It said sickle cell disease is an inherited blood disorder that causes red blood cells to have a sickle or crescent shape. These patients are often in a chronic state of anemia and require frequent blood transfusions.

ABC noted that it recently released a first-of-its-kind guide to highlight that while a blood transfusion is needed every two seconds in the U.S., only 3% of the population donates blood each year. It said a single donation can help two or more patients in need and each donation can be separated into more than one blood product - including red blood cells, plasma and platelets.

Those interested in donating can find their local community blood center HERE.

