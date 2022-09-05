140+ applications received to bring high-speed broadband to rural Kansans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 140 applications have been received for grants to fund projects that will bring high-speed broadband to rural Kansans.

The Kansas Department of Commerce says Governor Laura Kelly’s goal of connecting all residents to high-speed broadband internet has gained the interest of individuals and communities throughout the Sunflower State. It said it has also garnered much attention from providers who want to make that last-mile connection.

Lt. Gov. and Secretary of Commerce David Toland announced that 141 applications have been submitted for the Capital Projects Fund-Infrastructure Program. He said the service providers’ funding requests total about $600 million for the available $83.5 million in funds provided by the U.S. Department of Treasury under the American Rescue Plan Act.

“The overwhelming response to the funding opportunity demonstrates the vast need for high-speed broadband across the state,” Toland said. “Such volume shows that we must continue investing in broadband until every Kansan is connected.”

KDOC noted that public comments are being accepted for the submitted applications until Sept. 9. Internet service providers, the public and interested stakeholders have been encouraged to participate in this process by expressing support for or raising concerns about the proposed grant projects.

Applications may be viewed HERE.

“The Capital Projects Fund helps move the state in the direction we need to meet Governor Kelly’s goal of universal connectivity,” said Jade Piros de Carvalho, Director of the Office of Broadband Development. “This round of funding is another significant step in fulfilling that pledge.”

The Department indicated that input received during the public comment period will be considered by a panel of technical and financial experts from the private sector and various agencies across the state who review applications. It said the comments will provide additional information to guide the panel’s decision-making.

Piros de Carvalho said the review process is already underway and award announcements will be made in October.

For more information about the Capital Projects Fund-Infrastructure Program or to review applications, click HERE.

