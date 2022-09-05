1 teen, 2 adults arrested after threats to Kansas school posted on social media

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Kan. (WIBW) - One teenager and two adults were arrested after a threat to a Kansas school was posted to social media with a picture of a firearm.

The Greenwood Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Sunday, Sept. 4, officials were made aware of a threat against a local school that was posted on social media the day before. The post included a picture of a firearm.

Officials said the resulting investigation was led in conjunction with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and found that the suspect was a 15-year-old from Madison.

The Sheriff’s Office indicated that a search warrant was executed at the teen’s home and a pellet gun believed to be the one posted on social media was found.

Officials also said that two adult residents of the home were arrested on unrelated alleged drug distribution crimes and the minor was arrested for criminal threat.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that the teen was turned over to juvenile intake while the adults were booked into the Greenwood Co. Jail.

Officials said there is no ongoing threat to the school or the public.

