Where fantasy football players are drafting key Kansas City Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As the NFL’s opening night approaches and fans bypass the final Sunday without professional football until February, fantasy football players are completing their drafts and setting their lineups.

With the Kansas City Chiefs offense ranking third in yards per game and fourth in points per game in the NFL during the 2021 season, plenty of Chiefs are finding their ways onto fantasy manager’s rosters. Here is where Kansas City’s offensive players are being drafted according to various platforms average draft position statistics:

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes:

CBS Sports: 16.4

ESPN: 32.1

Yahoo!: 35.8

It’s no surprise that Patrick Mahomes’ on-field success translates to make the Chiefs’ Super Bowl MVP-winning quarterback a remarkable fantasy football player. This year, only Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is being drafted above him according to all three websites.

Tight end Travis Kelce:

CBS Sports: 15.9

ESPN: 19.3

Yahoo!: 17.1

Kelce has frequently been the best tight end in the NFL -- and in fantasy football -- throughout the last five years. He’s tallied over 1000 yards in each of the last six seasons and figures to do so again with wide receiver Tyreek Hill departing the Chiefs ahead of this season.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire:

CBS Sports: 69.5

ESPN: 68.3

Yahoo!: 74.2

Edwards-Helaire was a first or second-round pick in many leagues during his first two seasons in the NFL. After not meeting those standards, he’s being drafted much later this season.

Wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster:

CBS Sports: 78.2

ESPN: 73.7

Yahoo!: 64.7

Smith-Schuster starred early in his career in Pittsburgh as the second option in an offense that featured Antonio Brown and a younger Ben Roethlisberger. Now, he’s being drafted in the middle rounds of fantasy football drafts as he looks for a career rejuvenation in Kansas City as Mahomes’ second option behind Kelce.

Wide receiver Skyy Moore:

CBS Sports: 133.7

ESPN: 140.0

Yahoo!: 130.6

Moore was selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft and is one of multiple Chiefs wide receivers that fantasy owners may draft hoping to hit the lottery. With the losses of Tyreek Hill, Demarcus Robinson and Byron Pringle the Chiefs need to replace 2,071 yards worth of receiving yards.

Wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling:

CBS Sports: 136.1

ESPN: 131.1

Yahoo!: 129.9

Valdes-Scantling was a deep threat for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the first four seasons of his career. Now, in year 5 he’s catching passes from another Super Bowl winning quarterback.

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman:

CBS Sports: 157.9

ESPN: 166.9

Yahoo!: 127.2

Without Tyreek Hill in Kansas City, fantasy owners who draft Hardman are hoping that his fourth season in the league produces a jump in snaps, targets and productivity.

Kicker Harrison Butker:

CBS Sports: 126.4

ESPN: 122.4

Yahoo!: 114.8

Butker is one of the best kickers in the National Football League and is being drafted like it. On both CBS Sports and ESPN, Butker is being picked in the top four at his position.

Running back Isiah Pacheco:

CBS Sports: 138.8

ESPN: 168.1

Yahoo!: 128.7

Pacheco became one of the darlings of Chiefs training camp and showed great burst during the final preseason game against the Packers. The seventh-round pick out of Rutgers is a potential league-winner if those who draft him late get great production from him.

