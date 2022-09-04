Sunday night forecast: Nice weather continues through 3-day weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some areas started this morning in the low 50s! That felt nice, and although we won’t be quite that cool tomorrow morning we will be comfortable in the low 60s. Labor Day looks fantastic with temperatures in the afternoon in mid 80s with light winds from the general east under mostly sunny skies. Labor Day evening looks great too with temperatures quickly falling into the 70s after sunset.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Winds Light and variable.

Labor Day: Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Wins NE at 5 to 10 mph.

The weather pattern this week is quiet with few changes from day to day. One change is that we will get warmer by the end of the week but I wouldn’t call it hot. Temperatures Tuesday will be near 90º with sunny skies and light winds still from the east-southeast. We warm a little for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with temperatures staying near 90º all week. Overnight temperatures will also stay on the comfortable side with lows in the low to mid 60s each night.

The only changes we may see coming down the pipeline is a cold front Friday night. There are some indications for some scattered rain behind the front on Saturday, but this is looking unlikely as most of that activity will likely be to our east. We could definitely use some rain across Northeast Kansas especially after this next week. The rain chance late Saturday could change for the better, but this weather pattern of dry and warm looks to hang on for a bit longer. The front should cool us down for next weekend into the low 80s with overnight temperatures possibly in the 50s. For the summer months of June - July - August we are 5.13″ below our normal for rainfall only receiving 8.33″.

dry and mild 8-day forecast (WIBW)

