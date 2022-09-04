Sunday forecast: Nicest day of the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We are calling today the nicest day of the week, although the week ahead won’t be too bad. Temperatures this morning range from the low 50s to the low 60s. This afternoon will feel great in the mid 80s and not humid at all with dewpoints around 60º. Winds will be from the northeast around 5 to 10 mph under mostly sunny skies. Another great evening tonight with a nice Labor Day ahead as well.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Winds Light and variable.

Labor Day: Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Wins NE at 5 to 10 mph.

Labor will be an excellent day to spend outdoors. The ahead remains quiet with little changes in the pattern. Temperatures will be slightly above normal for the week with each day from Tuesday to Friday being around 90º. Light winds throughout with generally sunny conditions. The bad news is that we are tracking nearly zero rain chances this week. There is a very low chance late Sunday (tonight) but we likely won’t see anything.

Although we are tacking a cold front for this Friday/Saturday it will likely come through dry and not produce any rain. It will push our temperatures back into the mid 80s though for next weekend so you’ll have another opportunity to enjoy some nice weather “fall-like” weather then. For the summer months of June - July - August we are 5.13″ below our normal for rainfall only receiving 8.33″.

