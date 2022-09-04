Semi rollover blocks highway to Kansas lake for hours on holiday weekend

WILSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Wilson Co. Highway with direct access to the lake was blocked for hours over Labor Day weekend as crews cleared the scene of a rollover accident involving a semi.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:15 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 11 on southbound Kansas 39 Highway with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2005 Kenworth T800 semi-truck had been headed south on the highway when it left the roadway to the west and flipped on its top.

KHP noted that the accident blocked the highway for hours.

According to the log, Camden L. Hobbs, 20, of Buffalo, Kan., was taken to Neosho Memorial Hospital with suspected minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.