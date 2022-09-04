Salina motorcycle driver dies after collision with 19-year-old driver

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LINDSBORG, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle driver from Salina is dead after a collision with a 19-year-old driver from Wichita.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, emergency crews were called to the intersection of K-4 highway and 15th Ave. in Lindsborg, with reports of a fatality accident.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Bryan Hernandez, 53, of Salina, was headed west on K-4 at 15th Ave. as a 2008 Mercury Sable driven by Ashlynn J. Hamilton, 19, of Wichita, was headed east.

KHP noted that Hamilton made a left turn in front of the motorcycle, which caused Hernandez to hit the vehicle on the right passenger side and flip over.

Hernandez, who KHP noted was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The log also indicates that Hamilton and another passenger in her car - Aubrey Howard, 19, of Wichita - were taken to the Lindsborg Community Hospital with suspected minor injuries.

Meanwhile, two other passengers in Hamilton’s car - Layne E. Scott, 20, of Wichita, and Chad F. Petersen, 21, of Wichita, were both released from the scene with no apparent injuries.

