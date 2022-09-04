One person hospitalized after gunshot wound

According to the Topeka Police Department, one person suffered a gunshot wound at the same location of a September 1st, homicide.(Phil Anderson)
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to the Topeka Police Department, one person suffered a gunshot wound at the same location of a September 1st, homicide. At 4:35 pm, Saturday, Topeka Police were sent to the SW Munson Ave. and SW Lincoln St. on reports of gunshots. One person suffering a gunshot wound arrived at a local hospital by personal vehicle. The person is in stable condition.

Investigators found that the incident took place in the 1100 block of SW Lincoln, which is the same location of a homicide that happened two days earlier. Detectives are still investigating the scene to determine if both incidents are connected.

Anyone with information about either incident should call TPD at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

