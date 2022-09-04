No injuries reported after collision causes RV to tip over

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - No injuries were reported after a sedan failed to stop at a stop sign along a Douglas Co. highway and hit an RV which caused it to flip on its side.

The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says just after 10:10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, emergency officials shut down U.S. Highway 56 in both directions at the County Road 1061 intersection - east of Baldwin City.

The Sheriff’s Office indicated that an RV had flipped on its side and a black sedan had been hit on its side and ended up in the ditch following a 2-vehicle collision due to low visibility caused by fog.

According to officials, the driver of the sedan had failed to stop at a stop sign which caused the collision with a westbound RV.

Thankfully, the Sheriff’s Office said no one was taken to the hospital.

Officials noted that the roadway reopened about 3 hours later around 1 p.m. and the driver of the sedan was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign.

