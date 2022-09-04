Manhattan Chamber announces 2022 Business Awards finalists

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan Chamber of Commerce has announced the finalists for the 2022 Business Awards.

The Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce says on Friday, Sept. 2, it recognized the success and outstanding achievements of members in six categories - Cornerstone (Lifetime Achievement in the industry), Small Business of the Year, Women/Minority Owned Business of the Year, Business of the Year, Entrepreneurial Spirit and Tourism/Hospitality awards.

The Chamber noted that criteria have been established and nominations have been taken for each award. It said a committee evaluated each nomination and decided on finalists based on the businesses that best matched the criteria.

“We are thrilled to get the opportunity to honor so many great businesses,” said Jason Smith President and CEO of the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce. “This is a great opportunity to recognize the importance of the business community on Manhattan’s economy and the quality of life of its residents. We can’t wait to announce the winners on Sept. 13.”

The Chamber indicated that the Business of the Year Award is given to a business within the community that shows both business and civic leadership. Community involvement, management practices and overall financial performance are the primary criteria for this award. The 2022 finalists are McCownGordon Construction, Midwest Concrete and Ultra Electronics ICE.

According to the Chamber, the Small Business of the Year Award is even to a small business that shows both business and civic leadership. It said community involvement, management practices and overall financial performance are considered for this award. The finalists this year are Anderson Knight Architects, Manhattan Running Company and TimberCreek Veterinary Hospital.

The Chamber said the Women/Minority Owned Business Award recognizes diverse business leaders and decision-makers across all industries who have a track record of excellence in advocating for others. The finalists this year include Andrews & Associates Counseling, MHK Play Studio and T&M Concrete.

The Chamber noted that the entrepreneurial Spirit Award celebrates those who have led the way for their business. The nominee shows true entrepreneurial spirit through the creation of a new business locally - despite the risks involved. It said the entrepreneur will be noted for their creation of the new product or service offered as well as the demonstration of sound business practices. This year’s nominees are Back 9 Development: TJ Vilkanskas, Blueville Nursery: The Westervelt Family and One Egg Group, Evan and Andrea Grier.

The Chamber also said the Tourism/Hospitality Award is given to a business that has made a significant contribution to tourism in the area. It said this business has created a new, innovative product, policy, service or event to promote and enhance tourism in the community. This year’s finalists are Flint Hills Discovery Center, Liquid Art Winery & Estate and The Midwest Dream Car Collection.

Finally, the Chamber said the Cornerstone Award is usually considered a lifetime achievement award for a business that has had a significant impact on the community. In 2021, the winner was Manko Window Systems.

