KDWP K9 aids in arrest of escaped psychiatric patient, staff member

MIAMI CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A KDWP K9 helped local law enforcement find an escaped patient and staff member from a state psychiatric hospital through the discovery of a cell phone.

The Kansas Department of Parks and Wildlife says on Monday morning, Aug. 29, Game Warden Falls and K9 Indy were called to help locate two individuals by the Miami Co. Sheriff’s Office. The pair - a male patient and female employee - had run away from the Osawatomie State Hospital early Monday morning.

After Falls and Indy arrived on the scene, KDWP noted that Falls was briefed by local law enforcement. He deployed Indy to the last known location of the couple and searched the area for several minutes before Indy pointed to an item in the thick grass.

When Falls peeled the grass back, KDWP indicated that Indy had pointed to a cell phone hidden in a shallow depression.

KDWP noted that Indy regularly trains on locating items like cell phones and anything else with a human scent on it and to him, Monday was no different.

The discovery of the cell phone led to the capture and arrest of Salvador Reyes III - who was at the facility for a competency test to see if he was fit to stand trial - and Jamey Anderson.

Anderson was booked into the Miami Co. Jail on conspiracy to commit aggravated escape, aiding escape, unlawful sexual relations and obstructing apprehension or prosecution.

Reyes was booked on conspiracy to commit aggravated escape, aggravated escape from custody and interference with law enforcement.

