KDWP K9 aids in arrest of escaped psychiatric patient, staff member

Game Warden Falls and K9 Indy
Game Warden Falls and K9 Indy(KDWP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A KDWP K9 helped local law enforcement find an escaped patient and staff member from a state psychiatric hospital through the discovery of a cell phone.

The Kansas Department of Parks and Wildlife says on Monday morning, Aug. 29, Game Warden Falls and K9 Indy were called to help locate two individuals by the Miami Co. Sheriff’s Office. The pair - a male patient and female employee - had run away from the Osawatomie State Hospital early Monday morning.

After Falls and Indy arrived on the scene, KDWP noted that Falls was briefed by local law enforcement. He deployed Indy to the last known location of the couple and searched the area for several minutes before Indy pointed to an item in the thick grass.

When Falls peeled the grass back, KDWP indicated that Indy had pointed to a cell phone hidden in a shallow depression.

KDWP noted that Indy regularly trains on locating items like cell phones and anything else with a human scent on it and to him, Monday was no different.

The discovery of the cell phone led to the capture and arrest of Salvador Reyes III - who was at the facility for a competency test to see if he was fit to stand trial - and Jamey Anderson.

Anderson was booked into the Miami Co. Jail on conspiracy to commit aggravated escape, aiding escape, unlawful sexual relations and obstructing apprehension or prosecution.

Reyes was booked on conspiracy to commit aggravated escape, aggravated escape from custody and interference with law enforcement.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office stated 20-year-old Jamey Anderson, who works at Osawatomie...
The Miami County Sheriff’s Office stated 20-year-old Jamey Anderson, who works at Osawatomie State Hospital, left in her vehicle with 18-year-old Salvador Reyes III.(KCTV5, Miami County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Bigham
Meriden man arrested during Shawnee County trafficking operation
According to the Topeka Police Department, one person suffered a gunshot wound at the same...
One person hospitalized after gunshot wound
Officials said four teens were riding a pickup truck when they crashed into a tree. The truck...
2 teens electrocuted by live wires following pickup truck crash, sheriff says
4th & Kansas Ave. in Downtown Topeka
Police identify bicyclist struck and killed in Downtown Topeka Thur. afternoon
Off-duty Lawrence Police detective arrested for DUI

Latest News

Crews extinguish a vehicle fire in Riley Co. on Sept. 2, 2022.
Driver escapes uninjured after vehicle catches fire in Riley Co.
Douglas Co. emergency crews clear an RV out of the roadway after a collision on Sept. 3, 2022.
No injuries reported after collision causes RV to tip over
13 Sports Director Vince Lovergine live from Bill Snyder Family Stadium after the Wildcats take...
Kansas State Vince Live Shot
K-State wins Week 1