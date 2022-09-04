K-State handles South Dakota with ease in season opener

K-State star running back Deuce Vaughn expected to have another impactful season in 2022.
By Katie Maher
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State football notched a statement win in its 2022 season opener Saturday night, taking down South Dakota 34-0.

The Wildcats got on the board immediately, as wide receiver Malik Knowles took a handoff straight to the house 75 yards in for a 7-0 start.

Not much later, K-State’s Seth Porter blocked a punt from the Coyote’s, and Hayden High product Desmond Purnell scooped it up for a score, extending the Wildcats’ lead to 14-0.

Capping off the first quarter, running back Deuce Vaughn ran 39 yards for a touchdown, putting the Wildcats up 20-0. The PAT was missed.

Onto the second quarter, new starting quarterback Adrian Martinez showed off his mobility, running in a 6 yard touchdown himself.

K-State entered halftime up 27-0. The sole score of the third quarter came from running back DJ Giddens running in a 12 yard touchdown.

That would do it for the scoring, as the Wildcat defense successfully shut South Dakota out, 34-0.

K-State will be back in action next Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, hosting Mizzou at 11:00 a.m.

