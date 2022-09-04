JCPD to host new golf tournament to fund Shop With A Cop

FILE
FILE(KNOP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Junction City Police will host a new golf tournament in October to fund its annual Shop With A Cop event.

The Junction City Police Department says at 10 a.m. on Oct. 15, it will host its inaugural Shop With A Cop Charity Golf Tournament at Rolling Meadows Golf Course, 6514 Old Milford Rd.

JCPD noted that all proceeds from the tournament will support the annual Shop With A Cop event held by the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 43.

The Department indicated that the tournament will be a “how long can you go” format, which means that every 4-man team hits from the closest Tee Box and each green will have 8-inch holes - twice the normal size.

JCPD indicated that entry to the tournament costs $50 per golfer and buy-in includes green fees, cart rental, range token and lunch. Golfers can sign up at JCPD where forms are available at 210 E 9th St. in Junction City.

For more information about the event, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Bigham
Meriden man arrested during Shawnee County trafficking operation
According to the Topeka Police Department, one person suffered a gunshot wound at the same...
One person hospitalized after gunshot wound
Officials said four teens were riding a pickup truck when they crashed into a tree. The truck...
2 teens electrocuted by live wires following pickup truck crash, sheriff says
4th & Kansas Ave. in Downtown Topeka
Police identify bicyclist struck and killed in Downtown Topeka Thur. afternoon
Off-duty Lawrence Police detective arrested for DUI

Latest News

FILE
Semi rollover blocks highway to Kansas lake for hours on holiday weekend
FILE
Salina motorcycle driver dies after collision with 19-year-old driver
21 law enforcement officers from Kansas and Missouri graduate Use of Force Instructor Training...
20+ Kansas, Missouri officers complete use of police force training
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) and quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) are...
Where fantasy football players are drafting key Kansas City Chiefs