JCPD to host new golf tournament to fund Shop With A Cop

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Junction City Police will host a new golf tournament in October to fund its annual Shop With A Cop event.

The Junction City Police Department says at 10 a.m. on Oct. 15, it will host its inaugural Shop With A Cop Charity Golf Tournament at Rolling Meadows Golf Course, 6514 Old Milford Rd.

JCPD noted that all proceeds from the tournament will support the annual Shop With A Cop event held by the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 43.

The Department indicated that the tournament will be a “how long can you go” format, which means that every 4-man team hits from the closest Tee Box and each green will have 8-inch holes - twice the normal size.

JCPD indicated that entry to the tournament costs $50 per golfer and buy-in includes green fees, cart rental, range token and lunch. Golfers can sign up at JCPD where forms are available at 210 E 9th St. in Junction City.

