Hiawatha Police search for catalytic converter thief

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hiawatha Police are on the hunt for a catalytic converter thief.

The Hiawatha Police Department says around 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, officers received reports of a catalytic converter theft from a pickup truck.

HPD noted that the theft happened sometime overnight.

HPD said it is still looking into the crime and if anyone has information, they should report it to officers at 785-742-2156.

HPD also reminded residents that they should report suspicious activity to officers or Brown Co. Dispatch at 785-742-7125.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.