Gov. makes stop at Wichita’s first, largest, oldest urban farm

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she continued her Prosperity on the Plains tour on Saturday, Sept. 3, with a visit to the Pearson Family Farms - the first, largest and oldest urban farm in the Wichita area - and Common Ground Mobile Market.

“Ensuring all Kansans can afford healthy food is a priority for my administration. It’s why I axed the food tax and why I continue to support local farmers and markets like Common Ground,” Gov. Kelly said. “It was a pleasure to distribute food to Wichita families at Common Ground today and help carry out its mission that ‘all are fed, and no one is hungry.’”

Kelly noted that Common Ground Producers and Growers started with the purchase of a 40-acre farm in 1968 - the Pearson Family Farm. In 2014, she said Donna PearsonmcClish started the Common Ground Mobile Market and Mobile Food Hub hoping to address food insecurity and bring quality producers to low-income residents.

Kelly indicated that Common Ground works with a network of farmers within 100 miles of the Wichita area to distribute food to seniors, communities that experience food insecurity, and lower-income Kansans.

On the tour, Kelly said she participated in food distribution services. She said attendees use senior market vouchers or SNAP/EBT cards to buy fresh produce from the market. She said the market is a member of the Double-Up Food Bucks program which doubles the purchasing power of SNAP/EBT benefits to $25 per day when used on fresh produce.

“I, along with my extended farm family, realize the importance of Governor Kelly’s support for all urban and rural farm communities,” Donna Pearson McClish, Common Ground Producers and Growers founder and CEO, said. “We believe the Governor also recognizes the impact of urban agriculture in our communities and supports the hard work of small farmers in urban areas in Kansas who feed a lot of people on small budgets.”

In May, Kelly noted that she signed the “Axe the Food Tax” bill, which will completely eliminate Kansas’ grocery tax by 2025. She said the bill keeps Kansas dollars in Kansas and puts money back into the pocket of every person who buys groceries in the Sunflower State.

While on the tour, Kelly said she also cut a ribbon to celebrate recent updates to the farm - including a new portable walk-in cooler to store fresh produce and new equipment.

