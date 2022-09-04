Driver escapes uninjured after vehicle catches fire in Riley Co.

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The driver of a car in Riley Co. escaped uninjured when the engine suddenly burst into flames.

Riley Co. Fire District #1 says that no one was injured after a vehicle caught fire on McDowell Creek Rd. on Friday afternoon, Sept. 2.

RCFD#1 indicated that the driver pulled over and called for help after they noticed smoke and flames coming from beneath the hood of the car.

The Fire District noted that six volunteer firefighters and personnel responded.

Crews on the scene said that it took quite a bit of effort to extinguish the flames, however, they were able to get the job done.

RCFD#1 wanted to thank everyone who slowed down and gave crews room to work.

