Driver escapes uninjured after vehicle catches fire in Riley Co.

Crews extinguish a vehicle fire in Riley Co. on Sept. 2, 2022.
Crews extinguish a vehicle fire in Riley Co. on Sept. 2, 2022.(Riley Co. Fire District #1)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The driver of a car in Riley Co. escaped uninjured when the engine suddenly burst into flames.

Riley Co. Fire District #1 says that no one was injured after a vehicle caught fire on McDowell Creek Rd. on Friday afternoon, Sept. 2.

RCFD#1 indicated that the driver pulled over and called for help after they noticed smoke and flames coming from beneath the hood of the car.

The Fire District noted that six volunteer firefighters and personnel responded.

Crews on the scene said that it took quite a bit of effort to extinguish the flames, however, they were able to get the job done.

RCFD#1 wanted to thank everyone who slowed down and gave crews room to work.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Bigham
Meriden man arrested during Shawnee County trafficking operation
According to the Topeka Police Department, one person suffered a gunshot wound at the same...
One person hospitalized after gunshot wound
Officials said four teens were riding a pickup truck when they crashed into a tree. The truck...
2 teens electrocuted by live wires following pickup truck crash, sheriff says
4th & Kansas Ave. in Downtown Topeka
Police identify bicyclist struck and killed in Downtown Topeka Thur. afternoon
Off-duty Lawrence Police detective arrested for DUI

Latest News

Game Warden Falls and K9 Indy
KDWP K9 aids in arrest of escaped psychiatric patient, staff member
Douglas Co. emergency crews clear an RV out of the roadway after a collision on Sept. 3, 2022.
No injuries reported after collision causes RV to tip over
13 Sports Director Vince Lovergine live from Bill Snyder Family Stadium after the Wildcats take...
Kansas State Vince Live Shot
K-State wins Week 1