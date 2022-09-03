Saturday night forecast: A game winning forecast

Labor Day looks mild, sunny and calm
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We couldn’t improve the Labor Day weekend forecast even if we wanted to. Conditions will stay sunny and mild through Monday with light winds throughout. There could be some sprinkles late Sunday but not expecting much if anything really. Temperatures will get back in the 90s later in the week with no real rain chances showing up anytime between now and next weekend.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the low 60s. Winds light from the northeast.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday will be a fantastic Labor Day. Sunny skies, light winds from the southeast at 5 to 10 mph with temperatures in the mid 80s. Monday evening will be a great night to be out and about. Monday night will be in the mid 60s with calm winds. Tuesday will be a little warmer in the upper 80s and possibly low 90s. Skies will remain sunny with winds still light out of the southeast. We hit 90º on Wednesday and stay there leading into next weekend.

The latest data continues to indicate that a strong cold front will impact Northeast Kansas Friday night. Timing will change, but we will cool down for next weekend again with a slight chance for rain showers. Looking down the line past the 8-day forecast things look to keep dry. Non-irrigated yards will definitely brown this week as we will be warm with no rain.

8-day forecast
8-day forecast(WIBW)

