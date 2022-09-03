Saturday forecast: Cooler and drier Labor Day weekend

Labor Day looks fantastic with sunny skies, calm winds and in the 80s
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We kick off the holiday weekend the right way today with temperatures in the 80s, light north winds and sunny skies. Not much changes going into Labor Day with the weather pattern over the next week staying pretty quiet. Sunday will be cooler in the low to mid 80s with mid 80s areawide on Monday. Dewpoints will be in the upper 50s meaning you can enjoy the mornings and evenings this weekend. We warm up a little through this week but don’t get too hot.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the low 60s. Winds light from the northeast.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

After a fantastic Labor Day weekend and holiday itself, things don’t change all that much. Tuesday will be warmer in the upper 80s and low 90s with sunny skies and southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph. Overnight temperatures climb up some but still feeling nice in the low to mid 60s. We make the 90s again by Wednesday with humidity still on the low side. This week will give us plenty of time to dry out and many yards will likely lose their green color as we will be warm and dry for the week ahead.

If there was to be any rain it would come next weekend with a cold front. Nothing is locked in yet, but some stray showers are possible when the front blows through. Doesn’t look like much, I know, but it’s the bets chance we’ve got. Do your bets to enjoy the quiet and non-changing weather pattern.

8-day forecast
8-day forecast(WIBW)

