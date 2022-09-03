Off-duty Lawrence Police detective arrested for DUI

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - An off-duty Lawrence Police detective was arrested early Saturday morning for DUI.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, at 12:30 Saturday morning, officers were dispatched to a non-injury motor vehicle accident in the 1500 block of Lindenwood Lane. The reporting party was inside a home in the area and heard a crash, looked out, and saw her parked car was struck and had sustained obvious damage.

LKPD also said the responding officer immediately recognized the driver as off-duty detective Adam Welch, who was driving his personal vehicle. The officer then alerted their supervisor, who asked for an on-duty Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper to respond, but one was not available. Supervisors then called in Douglas County Deputies.

Deputies found probable cause to arrest the detective and believe he was operating his vehicle while impaired. Detective Adam Welch was transported to the Douglas County Jail and booked.

Officials said the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office will be handling the investigation and the Lawrence Police Department will not be involved in this investigation.

Per protocol, the detective was immediately placed on paid administrative leave pending internal investigation by the Office of Professional Accountability and the Chief of Police.

Lawrence Police Chief Rich Lockhart issued the following statement on Saturday: “I am personally saddened. Anyone who knows me knows I am openly emotional about the professionals in this department, the community we serve, and the law enforcement industry in general. It’s not good news. However, I have promised this community transparency, which is why I instructed the proactive release of this information. At the same time, I am again very proud of our responding officers and supervisors, who immediately recognized we should not be investigating this incident and called an outside agency. That is exactly how a situation like this should be handled. As an off-duty incident and employment matter, we will respect the individual’s privacy but understand the public’s interest and will release relevant information as decisions are made.”

