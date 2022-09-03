Murder suspect sentenced to life in prison

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man convicted in a 2019 murder will spend life in prison.

A Shawnee County judge Friday sentenced Larry Huggins III to life without parole for the murder of 15-year-old Owen Hughes.

Huggins was convicted in May of first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, and conspiracy to commit burglary.

Huggins is accused of breaking into Hughes’ home with another man, Reginald McKinney, in November 2019. Officers said the pair fired at Owens, who was armed and fired back. They arrived to find McKinney and Hughes dead from gunshot wounds.

