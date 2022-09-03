Meriden man arrested during Shawnee County trafficking operation

A Meriden man was arrested in Shawnee County during a human trafficking opeation.
By Alex Carter
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced a 45-year-old Meriden man is in custody and facing multiple charges following a human trafficking operation Friday in Topeka.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office conducted a human trafficking operation in an attempt to identify and arrests persons seeking to sexually exploit underage children in Shawnee County.

During the course of the operation, a man in a blue Dodge Ram pickup truck arrived in the 1900 block of SW 10th Street with the intentions of meeting with a 14-year-old girl. Law enforcement officers attempted to stop the man in the parking lot of Dollar Tree, but he quickly drove away heading westbound on SW 10th Street. Officers did not pursue the vehicle at the time since the identify of the individual was known.

Moments later, the man’s truck was located near SW 7th St. and SW MacVicar Ave. with the suspect still in the driver’s seat. Officials say the man had struck multiple vehicles and drove through several yards after fleeing the area. Officers responded to the scene and took the suspect into custody.

Todd Bigham, 45, of Meriden was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the following charges:

Todd Bigham, 45, of Meriden was arrested as a result of the human trafficking operation in...
  • Electronic solicitation
  • Sexual exploitation of a child
  • Flee or attempt to elude
  • Driving with a suspended Driver’s License
  • Violating a lane control signal
  • Failure to yield at a stop sign and reckless driving

