Kansas steam rolls Tennesse Tech in season opener, 56-10

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The run game for the Jayhawks was the difference in their dominate win over the Golden Eagles.

Devin Neal led the way with 108 yards and two touchdowns, while four other running backs scored as well.

Defensive end Lonnie Phelps was all over, recording three sacks and seven total tackles.

KU’s offense exploded with 502 total yards of offense while Tennessee Tech could only muster 190.

Head Coach Lance Leipold wins his second straight season opener and they now hit the road to play West Virginia Sept. 10 at five p.m.

