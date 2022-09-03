Kansas steam rolls Tennesse Tech in season opener, 56-10

Kansas cornerback Jacobee Bryant (2) is chased by safety Marvin Grant (4) and cornerback Kalon...
Kansas cornerback Jacobee Bryant (2) is chased by safety Marvin Grant (4) and cornerback Kalon Gervin (18) as he returned a blocked punt to score a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Tech Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The run game for the Jayhawks was the difference in their dominate win over the Golden Eagles.

Devin Neal led the way with 108 yards and two touchdowns, while four other running backs scored as well.

Defensive end Lonnie Phelps was all over, recording three sacks and seven total tackles.

KU’s offense exploded with 502 total yards of offense while Tennessee Tech could only muster 190.

Head Coach Lance Leipold wins his second straight season opener and they now hit the road to play West Virginia Sept. 10 at five p.m.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4th & Kansas Ave. in Downtown Topeka
Bicyclist hit by truck killed at Downtown Topeka intersection
Dana Chandler
Hung jury declared in Dana Chandler double-murder retrial
USD 475 Geary County Schools logo
Fort Riley teacher awarded $95K after using student’s dead name
4th & Kansas Ave. in Downtown Topeka
Police identify bicyclist struck and killed in Downtown Topeka Thur. afternoon
One person was found shot to death in the 1100 block of SW Lincoln St. in Topeka Thursday...
Victim identified in Thursday morning homicide in Central Topeka

Latest News

KPZ: Clay Center vs Wamego
KPZ Week 1: Clay Center 6, Wamego 45
KPZ: Wyandotte vs Highland Park
KPZ Week 1: KC Wyandotte vs Highland Park
KPZ: Rossville vs St. Marys
KPZ Week 1: Rossville 13, St. Marys 20
KPZ: Silver Lake vs Riley Co.
KPZ Week 1: Silver Lake 28, Riley Co. 21