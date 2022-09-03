Kansas records highest season-opening attendance in nearly a decade

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold leads his team onto the field before an NCAA college football...
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold leads his team onto the field before an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Tech Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas Jayhawks opened year 2 of the Lance Leipold era with a 56-10 victory Friday night at David Booth Memorial Stadium.

The Jayhawks did so in front of an announced attendance total of 34,902, a mark that according to Kansas Athletics is the most for a KU home-opener since 2014.

Kansas’ next home game comes Sept. 24 against Duke. Between Friday’s opener and the date with the Blue Devils, Kansas will travel to West Virginia and Houston in back-to-back weeks.

READ MORE: Jayhawks pound away in 56-10 victory over Tennessee Tech

