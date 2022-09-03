Kansas records highest season-opening attendance in nearly a decade

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas Jayhawks opened year 2 of the Lance Leipold era with a 56-10 victory Friday night at David Booth Memorial Stadium.

The Jayhawks did so in front of an announced attendance total of 34,902, a mark that according to Kansas Athletics is the most for a KU home-opener since 2014.

Tonight’s attendance is the largest for a season opener since 2014.



You all make the difference.



1-0. #PackTheBooth pic.twitter.com/BIlWIE1dpV — Kansas Jayhawks (@KUAthletics) September 3, 2022

Kansas’ next home game comes Sept. 24 against Duke. Between Friday’s opener and the date with the Blue Devils, Kansas will travel to West Virginia and Houston in back-to-back weeks.

