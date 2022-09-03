Kansas man arrested for indecent liberties with a child in Brown Co.

Darin Lierz
Darin Lierz(Brown County Sheriff's Office)
By Alex Carter
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas man was arrested Friday for indecent liberties with a child in Brown County.

After an extensive investigation by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Darin Lierz, 44, of Fairview was arrested on four counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child under the age of 14.

Lierz is being held in the Brown County Jail on a bond of $200,000 as of Friday at 9:00 p.m.

This case is still under investigation.

