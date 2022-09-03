HHHS provides first ever low-cost vaccine clinic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Helping Hands Humane Society provided the community with resources to help save some money .

In a partnership with Petco Love, a nonprofit organization for animals, Helping Hands hosted a their first-ever vaccine clinic. Communications Coordinator, Emi Greiss said, she was thrilled to see the amount of people that came out in support of the event.

“We thought it would be busy but we are blown away by the line that we are seeing. Before we even opened the line had stretched all the way across the building. Longer than we expected, so we are really really excited that the word got out to the community and their are so many pet parents out their that are passionate about their pets getting vaccinated.”

The event allowed pet owners, many of whom brought more than three pets, to vaccinate their cats or dogs at a lower price than they would usually pay at their veterinarian. They were able to choose from a variety of vaccine options.

Sue Mastell-Meidinger, who brought her three dogs, is happy this community clinic is doing this for pet owners in the community.

“The prices could be a little pricey for some people who want to be pet owners,” Mastell-Meidinger said. “So it’s an opportunity to get the prices for the vaccines cheaper, so it’s just a great thing for everybody.”

With the turn-out of the event, the clinic had to stop accepting more pets before their posted end time, due to being in full capacity.

You can check Helping Hands Humane Society Facebook page for updates on future events.

