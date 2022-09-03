Clinic open to all local student athletes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail had their first clinic on Saturday morning for all local student athletes.

Stormont Vail Health is once again hosting clinics each Saturday from 8 to 10 a.m. This year, they are now opening their clinics to all middle and high school athletes who have been injured during a game.

Clinics will be held at the Cotton O’Neil Kanza Park, located at 2660 SW Third St., starting Sept. 3 to Oct. 29. All visits are walk-in, no appointment required, but the health system requests that if a student has suffered a chronic injury, they make an appointment to receive the proper care.

A sports medicine physician and an athletic trainer will be available at the clinic to provide services for those who have sustained injuries but did not require immediate emergency care during the time of injury. Some of the services they provide are:

Potential fractures

Torn ligaments, including ACL

Dislocations

All clinic visits will be billed to the student athlete’s insurance plan and a specialty office visit co-pay will be assessed.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.