Ballet Midwest joins Topeka Zoo for a Wildly Creative day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Ballet Midwest spent Saturday at the Topeka Zoo presenting Wildly Creative.

Wildly Creative consisted of inviting families to the zoo for a scavenger hunt, craft tables set up all around the zoo, and of course, ballet performances that took place throughout the day.

This second annual event had updated crafts, special prizes for guests when they have completed their scavenger hunt, and more dances!

Lacee Sandgren, who is the Artistic Director of Ballet Midwest says this is a great opportunity to bring exposure to the dancers.

“The dances love getting to interact with the community and bring their passion for dance and the arts to their community. This is such a fun way to reach the young generation where they don’t have to sit in the theatre setting for any long period of time but they get to run around,” she said.

Wildly Creative is also the season opener that will lead up to their annual Nutcracker that will take place the second week of December.

